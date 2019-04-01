APNU+AFC youth group hosts rally at Parade Ground

Scores of persons on Friday evening turned up at Parade Ground for the APNU+AFC’s “Too legit to quit” youth rally.

The One Youth organisation hosted the rally and had the youths entertained by popular local DJ’s and artistes.

At the event, youths were told of the good life which was promised to them by the coalition government.

Attorney James Bond and Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, were among a few speakers who delivered messages to the youths. Bond, who was the host of the rally, told the patrons of all the things that the government has done so far to foster the development of the youth and the country at large…..