Body of West Berbice pensioner found on fire in backyard

By Staff Writer

The body of a West Coast Berbice pensioner was found on fire last evening in her backyard.

The pensioner was identified as Bhagwandai Deonarine of Washington Village.

Residents of the village last evening said that the woman did not have any neighbour in close proximity to her house and as such no one heard anything.

Stabroek News was told that a young female would spend the evenings with the woman so as to keep her company since she lived alone…..

