Bulletin issued for woman over Ramzan Alli murder

By Staff Editor
Milaimi Alli

Milaimi Alli, 49, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to murder committed on Ramzan Ali between 11th and 12th July 2009 at Coldingen, ECD, the police said today.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of  Alli is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2407, 225-2694, 229-2019, 229-2289, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Her last known addresses are Lot 29 Good Hope, ECD; Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown and 107-15 110th Richmond Hill, Queens New York.

 

 

