Cops seeking woman for questioning over 2009 murder of fuel dealer

Investigators are currently on the hunt for a woman, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of East Coast Demerara fuel dealer Ramzan Alli, whose body was found in the trunk of a rental car almost ten years ago.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves told this newspaper that police are seeking to question the woman based on information investigators currently have in hand.

Alves said several checks have since been made for the woman but she was yet to be located. He added that it is suspected that she has fled the jurisdiction.

Once this is confirmed, Alves said, local police will contact their counterparts in that jurisdiction for assistance on the way forward. “…Well we will speak to our counterparts once it is verified that she is out of the jurisdiction and they can ascertain where she is located and then we will take it from there,” he noted…..