Cotton Field, Mainstay Lake get new nursery schools

The Regional Administra-tion of Pomeroon-Supenaam on Friday commissioned two nursery schools at Cotton Field and Lake Mainstay, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The commissioning ceremonies began in the compound of the $20.4 million Cotton Field Nursery.

Delivering the feature address was Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran. He stated: “The extension and rehabilitation work done here at Cotton Field Nursery School are all within the broader framework of government’s agenda and that is, to ensure the environment in which our children learn is conducive. An educated nation is a rich nation and that is why your government will continue to invest in education because we have to become a rich nation. The space availability here now caters for 100 children which was necessary considering the growing population”…..