Diaspora Guyanese need to be present for house-to-house registration to be on voters list

Overseas-based Guyanese have to be present in Guyana during the house-to-house registration period if they want to vote in the next general elections, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said on Friday.

“…if you reside overseas and you are not there at the time when the enumerators go to your house, then you cannot be considered to be on the list of electors. It’s not a matter of disenfranchising anyone,” he said during a post-cabinet press briefing held at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Harmon was asked to respond to claims that the house-to-house registration will disenfranchise Guyanese living overseas.

While noting that when the enumerators go to the various addresses “you should be there,” the minister reminded that Guyana’s law does not provide for overseas voting save and except those persons who are in the employ of the state and are in the embassies…..