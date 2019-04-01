Gaskin says from all reports cruise ship visit a success – DPI

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin yesterday morning visited the MV Serenissima and, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI), he said from all reports the visit of the cruise ship was successful.

The 76 tourists over the three days visited the Kaieteur Falls, the Baganara Resort and went on the Essequibo River tour and a trip around Georgetown, DPI said.

The Business Minister who has responsibility for tourism said that the “cruise ship conducts a number of tours all over the world… they move from the Antarctic to the Indian Ocean to the Amazon and are likely to be back here in another two years.”

According to Gaskin, the Guyana Tourism Authority conducted a consultancy in 2018 to determine what needed to be put in place to attract more cruise ships to visit Guyana. He also noted the current infrastructure capacity at Port Georgetown can accommodate ships similar in size to that of the MV Serenissima and this will allow Guyana to “remain a niche market as opposed to a mass market.”….