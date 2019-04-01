GNNL Board to make decision regarding Duncan tomorrow

After receiving the final report of the audit into Sherod Duncan’s stewardship of the state-owned Guyana National News-papers Limited (GNNL), the Board of the entity will meet tomorrow to decide the next step.

“We received the report on March 18 and it was presented to the members of the board on March 19 for consideration and review. We will be meeting on Tuesday to make a decision on the way forward and once a decision has been taken we will issue a statement,” Board Chair, Geeta Chandan-Edmond told Stabroek News on Saturday.

While Edmond declined to comment on any of the findings detailed in the report, several sections of the media on Saturday received excerpts from a document purported to be the final report…..