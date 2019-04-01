Men caught stealing gun outside church – court hears

A duo was on Friday remanded to prison, after it was alleged that they robbed a man of his firearm while he was at church.

It is alleged that Quacey Sealy and Brenton Charles, on March 24, 2019, at the Brickdam Cathedral compound, stole a .32 pistol valued $270,000 and 14 rounds of ammunition, property of Michael Jardine.

Both men, who are known to the police, pleaded not guilty to the joint charge, which was read to them by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court…..