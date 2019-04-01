NA man in custody after found with 4lbs cannabis

A 24-year-old Berbice resident was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, after he was allegedly found in possession of just over four pounds of cannabis during a stop and search exercise.

The police said that the discovery was made around 3pm at Vigilance Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The drugs, which were parceled and taped, amounted to 1,945 kilogrammes, equivalent to just over four pounds.

Reports are that the suspect was a passenger of a minibus which was stopped by the police. A search was carried out on a bag the suspect was carrying at the time, during which cannabis was unearthed.

The suspect, who hails from New Amsterdam, Berbice, is currently being processed for court.