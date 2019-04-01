No major disruption to economy after no-confidence vote – Finance Minister

Post the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion, there have been no major disruptions to the economy but long-term investors may have delayed planned projects, according to Minister of Finance Winston Jordan.

“There is no major disruptions to the economy production wise. The public sector investment programme is being implemented but I will not be naïve and not recognise that perhaps persons who wanted to make investments, long-term investment, would’ve held back to see where the economy is going but short term investment plus those who have already invested significantly will not suddenly stop,” Jordan said as part of an interview for his Ministry’s Dollars and Sense programme aired on Saturday.

The minister supported President David Granger’s pronouncement that a perception of political instability is a misperception…..