Opening of NA, Linden immigration offices pending electricity supply

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, says that a lack of electricity is largely to blame for the delay in the commencement of operations at the newly built passport and immigration offices at New Amsterdam and Linden.

“Well we don’t have power…in Berbice we’re waiting for them [GPL] to tell us how much money we have to pay for the connections. I think we have just overcome that with New Amsterdam and they should start up sometime shortly but once we get the power we move in. We just waiting for power,” he said…..