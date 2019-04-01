Teen footballer gunned down in Albouystown

A teenaged Albouystown footballer was yesterday morning gunned down as he was making his way to a nearby football field at West La Penitence and police have detained five persons for questioning.

The fatal shooting of Christopher Mansfield, 18, of 66 Barr Street, Albouystown occurred sometime after 6am in close proximity to Nonpareil Street, Albouystown.

Residents from the street yesterday related that the shooting occurred some distance away and Mansfield collapsed on the street. Residents said that it was at that point that they offered assistance.

An aunt, Vanessa Mansfield, told Stabroek News that news of her nephew being shot was delivered to her family by a man on a bicycle…..