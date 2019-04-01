Guyana News

Teen footballer gunned down in Albouystown

-five held

By Staff Writer
Christopher Mansfield

A teenaged Albouystown footballer was yesterday morning gunned down as he was making his way to a nearby football field at West La Penitence and police have detained five persons for questioning.

The fatal shooting of Christopher Mansfield, 18, of 66 Barr Street, Albouystown occurred sometime after 6am in close proximity to Nonpareil Street, Albouystown.

Residents from the street yesterday related that the shooting occurred some distance away and Mansfield collapsed on the street. Residents said that it was at that point that they offered assistance.

An aunt, Vanessa Mansfield, told Stabroek News that news of her nephew being shot was delivered to her family by a man on a bicycle…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Questions rise over billions $$ in GuySuCo’s scrap metal

Body of West Berbice pensioner found on fire in backyard

Body of West Berbice pensioner found on fire in backyard

GNNL Board to make decision regarding Duncan tomorrow

Comments

Trending