Consultation tackles LGBTQ discrimination in public transport

There is a need for sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression to be expressly included in the non-discrimination provision outlined in the Code of Conduct for minibus operators, Managing Director of SASOD Guyana, Joel Simpson has advised.

Simpson made the recommendation during a recent stakeholder consultation on Violence and Discrimination in Access to Public Transportation for LGBTQ+ Persons, which was held in observance of International Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrated on March 31.

The consultation, held on Wednesday, March 27, at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s board room, was a collaboration between the ministry, Guyana Trans United (GTU) and Guyana’s Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD Guyana)…..