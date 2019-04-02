Extradited Tower Suites co-owner may be seeking deal with US prosecutors

Co-owner of Tower Suites, Shervington ‘Big Head’ Lovell, who is facing a charge of conspiracy to violate US maritime drug enforcement law, may be in plea bargaining negotiations with authorities, according to United States Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.

In a letter dated April 1st, 2019, which was seen by this newspaper, Berman informed US District Judge Paul G. Gardephe that the prosecution was in “plea negotiations with several of the defendants” but did not name those who are willing to plead guilty.

Lovell, who was nabbed in Jamaica last October and extradited to the United States, is charged along with Godofredo Leandro Gonzalez, Luis Rafael Febres Monasterio, Murvin Reigoud Maikel, Omar Torres, Moses Roopwah, Neredio-Julian Sucre, David Cardona-Cardona, Argemiro Zapata-Castro, Steven Antonius, Jean-Claude Okongo Landji, Jibril Adamu, and Youssouf Fofana…..