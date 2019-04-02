Fuel dealer’s widow wanted for questioning over murder

Days after a taxi-driver was charged with the 2009 murder of East Coast Demerara (ECD) fuel dealer Ramzan Alli, the Guyana Police Force yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for the 49-year-old widow of the deceased.

In a release issued yesterday, the police said that Milaimi Alli, whose last known addresses were given as Lot 29 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, Gordon Street, Kitty, and 107-15 110th Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Ali which was committed sometime between July 11th and 12th, 2009 at Coldingen, ECD.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves had told this newspaper on Friday that investigators were searching for Milaimi based on information they had in hand.

Alves had said that several checks had been made for her and noted that it was suspected that she had fled the jurisdiction. Once this is confirmed, he added, local police would contact their counterparts in the relevant jurisdiction for assistance on the way forward. “…Well we will speak to our counterparts once it is verified that she is out of the jurisdiction and they can ascertain where she is located and then we will take it from there,” he had said.

Police made a breakthrough in the case last week following the arrest of taxi-driver, Saheed Mitchell, a father of three.

Mitchell was charged with the crime and remanded to prison last Thursday.

He is accused of murdering Alli, 45, of Kissoon’s Housing Scheme, Good Hope, between July 11th, 2009 and July 12th, 2009, while being in the company of another.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The prosecution’s case is that on July 11th, 2009, Alli left his home and drove to an unknown destination. On July 12th, his body was found in the trunk of the car.

It is alleged that Mitchell admitted to committing the crime during an interrogation.

Police had said in 2009 that Alli was discovered dead with a plastic bag duct taped over his head in the trunk of a rental car along the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road

Alli had left his home around 9.20 pm on the previous night after receiving a phone call.

After Alli failed to return home, police said, relatives and employees conducted a search on the following morning and found the rented vehicle on the road.

The police were subsequently informed and a search later revealed Alli’s body in the trunk.

At the time, police said robbery did not appear to be a motive behind his murder.

Police are asking that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Milaimi Alli to contact them on telephone numbers 226-2407, 225-2694, 229-2019, 229-2289, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence, police said.