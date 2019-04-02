Linden couple dies in Toucan Drive crash

A young Linden couple died last night after a collision between a motorcycle and a jeep at Toucan Drive, Amelia’s Ward.

Dead are Oneil De Younge, 23, of Lot 78 Cinderella City, Mackenzie, Linden, a driver and twenty-year-old Sheshyka Etienne, a registered nurse of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Stabroek News gathered that at around 8.30 pm, the couple were on their way home when the motor vehicle slammed into them.

Police Commander of ‘E’ Division, Linden Lord last night said motor jeep bearing registration number PSS 8812 was proceeding west along the Amelia’s Ward Public Road when the driver suddenly made a right turn into the path of the motorcyclist who was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motor cycle CJ 6542 on seeing the motor jeep turning, applied brakes and lost control of his motorcycle. He fell onto the roadway and slid under the motor jeep along with the pillion rider.

The police said they were picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons who took them to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them both dead on arrival.

According to the commander, the driver was subjected to a breathalyzer test. The results of that test showed he had no alcohol on his breath. He was taken into custody and is assisting with investigations.