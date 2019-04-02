Mabaruma man on ganja trafficking charge after cops find drug in bedroom

A Mabaruma man was yesterday released on $200,000 bail after he denied the possession of cannabis for trafficking.

The charge alleges that Rawle Romascindo had 170 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking in his possession on March 28th, at Hobo Hill, Mabaruma, North West District.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the accused. He told the court that the suspected narcotic was found in the bedroom of Romascindo’s home and another quantity of narcotics was found in his yard. He also said that upon being arrested, the accused gave an oral statement to the police and at the time was the only occupant of the home.

However, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan released Romascindo on $200,000 bail on condition that he report to the Mabaruma Police Station until completion of his trial. The matter was then transferred to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court, where it is to be called on May 21st.