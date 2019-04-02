Parent-child engagement can help combat problematic behaviour in schools – ministry

The Education Ministry, taking note of videos that have gone viral on social media, which display children behaving in a violent and disrespectful manner, is urging parents to frequently engage and monitor their children in order to prevent problematic behaviour.

The Ministry, through a statement, first acknowledged that the events in question do not spread across the education system, however, it was noted that efforts must still be made to curb the behaviour.

“The Ministry of Education will continue to collaborate with parents and other stakeholders to address these issues…currently, the Education Ministry is strengthening its school support unit with the aim of addressing social and other challenges which have no place in the school system,” the ministry said, noting that more needs to be done by all parties if tangible outcomes are to be derived…..