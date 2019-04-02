Rice farmers on track to achieving first crop target – GRDB

Rice farmers have been making commendable progress in this season’s harvesting, the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has reported, stating that while only 36 percent of harvesting is complete, a total of 200,008 tonnes of paddy have already been harvested.

A release yesterday from the GRDB related that as of March 28, 2019, 200,008 tonnes of paddy, equivalent to 130,005 tonnes rice, had been harvested. With harvesting ongoing, the entity is hoping to achieve its 2019 first crop production target of 520,000 tonnes of paddy by the end of the harvesting process.

It was reported that of the amount harvested already, a total of 276,100 bags of paddy, equivalent to 17,538 metric tonnes of paddy, were produced by farmers in Baiboo/Cane Grove and Golden Grove/Mahaica, Region Four, who have completed 69 percent of their harvesting. In addition, farmers in Region Two completed 61 percent of their harvesting at the time of reporting, with those in La Belle Alliance-Windsor Castle harvesting 196,125 bags of paddy and those in Queenstown-Reliance harvesting 151,330 bags of paddy thus far. The release said that overall, a total of 47,049 metric tonnes of paddy have been harvested Region Two…..