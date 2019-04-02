Several arrested for questioning over robbery of cruise ship director

Several persons have been arrested and questioned about the robbery of visiting cruise ship director Neil Horrocks, who was attacked early on Saturday morning on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

Contacted for an update on the investigation yesterday, Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman told Stabroek News that while several arrests were made in the case, the men were subsequently released on station bail. He said the investigation remains ongoing.

Horrocks, who is the Director of cruise ship MV Serenissima, was relieved of his iPhone, US$120 and a credit card during the attack, which took place around 1.05 am on Saturday…..