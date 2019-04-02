Guyana News

Timehri youth dies in Soesdyke accident

By Staff Writer
Dead: Collin Bourne

A Timehri motorcyclist is now dead after he collided with a minibus and was then struck down by another along the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday night.

Dead is Collin Bourne, 22, who was a resident of Lot 91 Timehri Prison Area, EBD.

The accident occurred around 10.15.

Bourne was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..

