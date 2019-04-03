Airy Hall labourer electrocuted

A 19-year-old labourer died on Monday evening after he was shocked while reportedly connecting electricity illegally to his Airy Hall, Mahaicony house.

Dead is Ezekiel Halley called “Andel” of Lot 1 Airy Hall, Mahaicony.

The incident occurred around 8pm.

Halley’s lifeless body was later found lying in a nearby trench by his relatives.

At the time, black electrical wire was found in his hand.

He was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Stabroek News understands that Halley attempted to connect an illegal wire to a utility pole in an effort to route electricity to his house. The police were immediately summoned and Halley’s body was examined during which burnt marks were seen on his right hand.

His body was transported to the hospital mortuary and is awaiting an autopsy.