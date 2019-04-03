Barbados inch closer to double after defeating T&T by seven wickets

Reigning Cricket West Indies Super50 Champions, Barbados inched closer to completing the double with the addition of the T20 Blaze title after defeating Trinidad and Tobago by seven wickets in the penultimate round yesterday.

At the National Stadium, Providence, Barbados romped to their fourth straight win of the tournament after winning the toss and putting Trinidad in to bat.

Trinidad were contained to 136-6 from their 20 overs to which Barbados responded with 137-3 in 15.3 overs.

After losing Hayley Matthews for a third-ball duck, Barbados’ chase was once again anchored by a belligerent display of power hitting by Deandra Dottin who finished on 52 not out…..