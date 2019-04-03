Bartica centenarian dies in fire at home

Bartica’s oldest resident, 100-year-old Lucille Vanderhyden Moseley, is now dead after a fire of unknown origin gutted her home around midnight on Monday.

Stabroek News understands that the fire, which occurred sometime between 12 am on Monday and 12.30 am yesterday, destroyed the Lot 84 First Avenue, Bartica house in a matter of minutes.

The charred remains of Moseley, popularly known as “Aunty Lou,” were later discovered on the floor of the house.

It is suspected that Moseley, who lived alone, was trapped…..