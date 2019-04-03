Chronicle board votes to remove Sherod Duncan

Sherod Duncan has been removed from his position as General Manager of the Guyana Chronicle.

Stabroek News understands that following an hours-long meeting the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) board by majority vote dismissed Duncan from the post based on the findings of an Audit into his three-month stewardship of the entity.

Efforts to reach Duncan who was present for the first part of yesterday’s meeting proved futile but his lawyer James Bond indicated that he has not yet been informed of the board’s decision.

“We attended a hearing and they indicated they would call us once a decision was made. However, neither I nor Mr. Duncan have received a call,” Bond said…..