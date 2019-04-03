‘Cobra’ gets 15 years for Plaisance killing after admitting to manslaughter charge

Faced with a second retrial after a successful appeal of a prior murder conviction, Tyrone Rowe, called ‘Cobra,’ yesterday opted to throw himself at the mercy of the court and copped to a manslaughter charge for the 2010 killing of Troy Collymore.

He was subsequently handed a 15-year sentence by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown following the opening of the April criminal assizes.

While he denied the capital offence on which he was initially indicted, Rowe pleaded guilty to the lesser offence, thereby accepting that on August 5th, 2010, at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully killed Collymore called ‘Colly’ and ‘Nelly.’

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery, which stated that on the said day, being armed with a gun, he robbed Chandrika Datt of a gold chain…..