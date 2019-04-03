Corentyne taxi driver charged with murdering wife

Gavin Gill, the Corentyne taxi driver who used a car to hit his wife down and then proceeded to stab and chop her to death on Saturday morning, yesterday requested to see the woman’s face “one last time” when he appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court to face a murder charge.

Gill, 31, a taxi driver, of 10th Street, Whim Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh yesterday and was formally charged with murdering Omwattie Gill on March 30th at Tulsie Street, Williamsburg Village, Corentyne.

During the hearing, Gill pleaded with the magistrate to see his wife’s face one last time.

Magistrate Singh then told the man that his wife was dead and questioned whether he knew this. However, he nonetheless continued to beg to see her face one last time…..