Dual citizen ministers resign

After announcing that President David Granger had accepted the resignations of four APNU+AFC coalition parliamentarians with dual citizenship yesterday, the government said their ministerial portfolios would be taken up by the members of Cabinet who previously acted in their stead, while signalling that they would have new roles in the administration.

The four are First Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin and Minister of Public Service Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, whose resignations follow recent rulings by both the High Court and the Appeal Court reiterating that the constitution disqualifies persons under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state from being elected as Members of Parliament (MPs). Harmon holds US citizenship, while the others have British citizenship.

“These members will not be returning to Parliament therefore, when it reconvenes on April 11, 2019,” the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday morning in a brief statement, in which it also reiterated its commitment to upholding the constitution and the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the motion of no-confidence that was brought against it…..