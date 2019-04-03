Fire destroys Region Seven stores building

An afternoon fire yesterday reduced the Region Seven Regional Democratic Council (RDC) stores building to ashes and the losses are said to number in the tens of millions.

The fire started around 2.30 pm, when police said two RDC employees were transporting fuel from a drum and flames were ignited in the building.

Both men, police said, ran for safety and immediately raised an alarm. The fire service and public-spirited persons responded.

Despite a prompt response from the fire service, Stabroek News was told that the fire razed the building within minutes as the flames were aided by the heavy winds from the river side…..