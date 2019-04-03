Man sentenced to 14 years for killing toddler in attack on ex

Marc Angoy, who in 2015 had opened fire on his ex-lover Shelly Norton’s Eastville Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara home, killing the woman’s one-year-old granddaughter as a result, was yesterday sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Initially indicted for murdering the child, Angoy copped to the lesser charge of manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown yesterday morning.

Following the ceremonial opening of the April criminal session, a teary-eyed Angoy accepted that on October 18th, 2015 he unlawfully killed one-year-old Arian Gill.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of feloniously wounding the toddler’s 12-year-old aunt, Ashley Wellington, who was also hit by gunfire, sustaining injuries to her left foot. Particulars of that offence stated that Angoy wounded Wellington with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm, or to maim, disfigure or disable her…..