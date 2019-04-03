Moraikobai’s tourism drive gets boost

The regional administration of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), last week, handed over $500,000 in items to the Moraikobai Village Council in support of the village’s tourism drive.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) press release stated that Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO), Sherywn Wellington, presented mattresses, blankets, cutlery and other kitchen utensils to the caretaker of the hostel at Mahaicony. These items will be sent on to the village which is located ninety miles inland.

Wellington said that additional items to upgrade the facilities for visitors are to be acquired from savings on the $7 million subvention granted to the village from Central Government last year, the DPI release added…..