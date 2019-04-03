Police closer to solving fire murder of West Berbice woman

Police believe that the perpetrators responsible for the death of a West Coast Berbice pensioner may have been known to the woman.

The body of Bhagwandai Deonarine, also known as ‘Deeda’, 69, of Plantation Hope, West Coast Berbice, was discovered on fire in her backyard on Sunday evening around 8 pm. A large portion of Deonarine’s yard was also discovered destroyed by the fire.

On Monday, the police had indicated that two men were brought in for questioning, however, one was released. The other was identified as a livestock and cattle farmer, of Plantation Rising Sun, West Coast Berbice, who reports suggest would often allow his cattle to graze on the deceased woman’s estate land. ….