Samples from manganese miners sent to CARPHA for tests

As the Ministry of Public Health seeks to diagnose the illness that led to the death of a Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI) worker and the hospitalisation of 13 others, samples taken from them have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for additional tests.

Junior Public Health Minister Dr Karen Cummings last night confirmed to Stabroek News that the samples were sent to CARPHA yesterday.

After ruling out the Swine Flu strain of the H1N1 virus, Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue, and Influenza A and B, the ministry on Monday had said that more tests would be done locally and that samples would be sent overseas with the support from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and CARPHA to conduct additional tests to rule out other possible infections…..