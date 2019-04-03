Two held over shooting, robbery of businessman during ambush

Two persons have been arrested in connection with Monday’s armed robbery of businessman Selson Prescott, who was shot and robbed of millions of dollars as he was on his way to a city bank on Regent Street, Georgetown.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that the arrests were made on Monday afternoon, shortly after the attack.

The two remained in custody up to last evening, Chapman said.

Prescott, a resident of Century Palm Gardens, D’Urban Backlands, was shot once in his abdomen during the robbery, which took place around 1.30 pm.

He was taken to a private city hospital where he remained a patient up to yesterday afternoon.

His father, Selwyn Prescott, proprietor of city photo processing studio Pressy Enterprise, yesterday told Stabroek News that the bullet resulted in Selson sustaining injuries to his small intestine…..