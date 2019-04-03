Two men charged with 2014 murder of Albouystown businesswoman

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of Sumintra Dinool, the elderly Albouystown businesswoman who was found dead in her home in 2014.

Appearing in the city courtroom of Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to the charge were Malcolm Collie and Shaheed Ally.

Although the men were charged jointly for the crime, the charge was read to them separately.

It is alleged that both Collie and Ally, between June 14th and June 15th, 2014, at Barr Street, Albouystown, murdered Dinool in the course or furtherance of a robbery…..