CDB grant to facilitate CARICOM research on plantation white sugar

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will be providing a US$97,000 grant to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to facilitate a study on the substituting of plantation white sugar for refined sugar, in the region’s manufacturing sector.
“We import two-thirds of the estimated 320,000 tonnes of the refined sugar consumed annually within CARICOM. If plantation white can be substituted for refined white sugar, regional producers can capture a larger share of the sugar market and the Region can save considerable foreign exchange. The findings of this study will provide, therefore, data needed to make critical investment decisions for the sugar industry,” CDB’s Director of Projects, Daniel Best stated…..
