Cops take additional statements in Rasville teen beating probe

Investigators have managed to gather additional statements in connection with the wounding of Rasville teen, Shamar Tanner, who had accused the police of severely beating him early last month.

Contacted for an update on the matter, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves recently told Stabroek News that the police obtained a statement from Tanner during last week. “…We got additional statements from persons that he (Tanner) would have mentioned,” Alves said.

The investigation is being spearheaded by ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary.

Tanner, 19, a labourer attached to John Fernandes Limited, sustained severe injuries to his face and lost several teeth during the incident which occurred around 7pm on March 8…..