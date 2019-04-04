Driver in Soesdyke smash-up escapes custody, surrenders day later

One of the two drivers who were involved in Sunday’s three-vehicle accident, which claimed the life of motorcyclist Collin Bourne, yesterday surrendered to the police, one day after escaping from a police lockup where he was being detained.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles, yesterday confirmed with Stabroek News that the driver of one of the minibuses, PHH 3467, which was involved in the accident, escaped from the Madewini Police Outpost on Tuesday.

He said the man is now back in custody, after he surrendered to the police yesterday in the company of an attorney…..