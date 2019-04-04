GNNL Chairman made decisive vote in Duncan’s dismissal

Chair of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) Board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, cast the deciding vote to remove Sherod Duncan from his position as General Manager of the state newspaper, the Guyana Chronicle.

This was revealed in a statement by the GNNL Board yesterday which confirmed that Duncan’s services had been terminated on Tuesday. Stabroek News reported yesterday that following an hours-long meeting on Tuesday, the GNNL Board, by majority vote, dismissed Duncan from the post based on the findings of an audit into his three-month stewardship of the entity.

“All Directors who were present were of the view that the numerous breaches identified in the report in all areas under review were serious in nature and that some form of disciplinary action against the General Manager was necessary, especially given the fact that he was on probation,” the GNNL Board said in its official statement…..