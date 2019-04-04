Guyana News

Gov’t displeased with pace of Sheriff St-Mandela Ave road works

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Public Works last week met with the Vice President of Sinohydro Corporation Limited, the company responsible for the Sheriff Street-Mandela expansion/upgrade, over the company’s “slow and disappointing” execution of the project.

As a result of the meeting, the company committed to revising its work programme and agreed to outline how they will allocate additional resources to ensure the work can be sped up, Minister of Public Works, David Patterson told reporters yesterday at an Alliance For Change press conference…..

