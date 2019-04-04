Jagdeo for Trinidad, US trips this weekend

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will soon travel to Trinidad and then the United States where he will advance the PPP’s position on the political situation in Guyana.

Jagdeo, during his weekly press conference yesterday, confirmed that he will be leaving Guyana this weekend, first for Trinidad and then for the United States. He indicated too that among the issues he plans to raise is house-to-house registration, which the PPP continues to insist is not necessary, as well as the recent developments in the no-confidence court case.

“Yeah, I will definitely raise these issues where ever I go and so that shouldn’t be a secret,” he said, when pressed.

He stressed that whenever a politicians travels abroad, “you do politics.”

Following the controversial passage of the PPP-sponsored no-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC government, Jagdeo had repeatedly said that the party will meet with Guyanese in the diaspora.

Both Gail Teixeira and presidential hopeful Irfaan Ali travelled abroad earlier this year and are believed to have met with party supporters and other members of the diaspora.

Jagdeo made it known yesterday that he hasn’t travelled in more than a year.