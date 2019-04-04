Major rehab of city’s drainage to be done by NDIA, M&CC

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will be partnering with the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to rehabilitate the city’s primary drainage system, a release yesterday from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

It was stated that the drainage works, which include manual cleaning operations totaling $71,934,120, and mechanical cleaning operations totaling $91,652,572, are on schedule to commence within the next two weeks, and are expected to increase the city’s drainage capacity and significantly reduce flooding throughout the city.

“In 2019, NDIA will be responsible for 93,421 meters of main drainage canals in Georgetown, including the Downer/ Liliendaal Pump Station Drain, South Road, Ruimveldt North & South among others. An allocation of $274 million will be spent on Georgetown drainage for 2019,” Agriculture Minister Noel Holder said…..