Man gets 30-day jail sentence for damaging car, stealing items

A man was sentenced to a month in jail, after he admitted to damaging a glass window of a car before stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from the vehicle.

Roy Singh appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The charges against him alleged that on March 31, at Camp Street, Georgetown, he stole items valued $4,200 from Julius Daveson, and on the same date and at the same location, he damaged one motorcar glass window valued $15,000, belonging to Daveson.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Singh was sentenced to 30 days in prison.