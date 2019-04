A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old.

Aduke Josiah was read a charge which stated that on August 18, 2018, in Sophia, he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old.

Given the nature of the charge, the matter was heard during a closed hearing.

Josiah was later remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and the matter adjourned until April 12.