Nearly 60 lbs cannabis found in home of Stanleytown resident

By Staff Writer
The cannabis found

A resident of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, was yesterday arrested for possession of close to 60 pounds of cannabis which was found in his apartment at an East Bank Berbice house.

The man of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, is presently in police custody being processed for court, the police said yesterday.

According to information gathered, a CID Special Patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division swooped down on a two-storey house at East Bank Berbice around 11 am and carried out a search on the man  during which they discovered sixteen taped parcels of compressed cannabis.

The items were later weighed and amounted to some 27.2 kilograms of cannabis.

The police in a press statement yesterday, said that the New Amsterdam man had been on their radar for quite some time now.

