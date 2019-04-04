Guyana News

Second manganese miner succumbs

By Staff Editor

A second miner from the Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) this morning succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being critically ill for days.

The miner is said to be one of the two who were diagnosed with Leptospirosis last week by doctors at the hospital.

The other miner is also said to be in a critical state.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon Boyle in confirming the death to Stabroek News, related that the miner is a Chinese National.

She noted that the other miners remain in the hospital and are in a stable condition.

Employees of Guyana Manganese Inc on their way to board the Roraima Airways Flight from Matthews Ridge to the Eugene F Correia Airport yesterday. (Photo from Captain Gerry Gouveia’s Facebook page)

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

NABI and T&T firm to build Exxon office at Ogle

NABI and T&T firm to build Exxon office at Ogle

PPP/C dual citizen MPs to resign by next week

‘A disservice to Guyana’

Comments

Trending