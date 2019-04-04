Second manganese miner succumbs

A second miner from the Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) this morning succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being critically ill for days.

The miner is said to be one of the two who were diagnosed with Leptospirosis last week by doctors at the hospital.

The other miner is also said to be in a critical state.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon Boyle in confirming the death to Stabroek News, related that the miner is a Chinese National.

She noted that the other miners remain in the hospital and are in a stable condition.