US drug report recommends Guyana implements 2001 pact

This year’s United States State Department’s International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) has recommended that government implement the 2001 counterdrug bilateral agreement with the United States, to suppress illicit trafficking by sea and air.

“As it has in the past, the report said that Guyana continues to be a transit country for cocaine destined for the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, and West Africa. Cocaine originating in Colombia is smuggled to Venezuela and onward to Guyana by sea or air. It said that drug traffickers are attracted by the country’s “poorly monitored ports, remote airstrips, intricate river networks, porous land borders, as well as corruption and under-resourced security sector,” a release stated.

The NCSR 2019 report, which focuses on Drug and Chemical Control and Money Laundering and Financial Crimes, states that during the first nine months of 2018, authorities seized 164.9 kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine and 889 kg of cannabis. Added to that, Guyanese authorities initiated 358 prosecutions and convicted 24 individuals for drug trafficking…..