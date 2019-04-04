Waitress gets four years for smuggling cocaine in books, cosmetics

A woman who was busted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with 10.6 pounds of cocaine hidden in books, was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail and fined $13.1 million.

Rena Devi Jaggernauth, 23, a waitress, stood in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to her.

It was alleged that Jaggernauth, on April 1, at CJIA, had 4.853 kilogrammes (equivalent to 10.6 pounds) of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, who resides in Suriname, pleaded guilty to the crime…..