Woman accused of stealing car granted bail

A woman was yesterday granted bail, after she told the court that the car she was accused of stealing was registered in her name, and claimed that the charges brought against her were an attempt by the original owner to repossess the car he pawned her.

The charges against Denise Adams, a 52-year-old mother of three, allege that she, on February 18, 2019, at Charlestown, stole one Toyota Premium motorcar valued $1 million from Conrad Dookhu, and on the same date and at the same location, she stole one gold band, valued $40,000 from Dookhu…..